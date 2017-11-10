Authorities find person dead in ‘highly suspicious’ Knightstown fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Authorities have found a body Saturday afternoon after an extensive search in 64-year-old Rick O'Neil's Knightstown home.

After K9's were unable to locate anything on Friday, the body was recovered at around 1:10 p.m. They believe the cause of the fire was arson.

Identifications will be confirmed by the Henry County Coroner's Office.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A 64-year-old man is missing after a fire ripped through his Knightstown home. Investigators say the incident is highly suspicious.

“I woke up and heard a bunch of big pops,” said neighbor Patricia Jones.

It is one of the biggest fires Knightstown has ever had.

“I heard a small explosion and then my dog was going nuts so I looked out the back window and smoke was just coming over the trees,” said neighbor Garrett Palmer.

More than half a dozen fire departments showed up to 64-year-old Rick O’Neil’s Knightstown home to battle the blaze on Thursday, but investigators say he was not there. His daughter says the family has not heard from him since the fire.

“We are all just really at a loss we just have no clue where he is,” said Rick’s daughter, Nicole McCloud.

Rick has bad knees and a partially amputated foot, so his family says he would not have gone very far if he was walking. His car was found in the burned rubble.

“It does not make sense. Nothing makes sense,” said McCloud.

Rick’s home was filled with collectibles which the Knightstown Fire Department says fueled the fire.

“It was full of just stacks and stacks of antiques and beautiful things…it was a very big loss,” said a neighbor.

At this point, Rick’s family is not sure if he is hurt or just out of town.

“It is hard to know whether I should be mad or just concerned,” said McCloud.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire. At this point. the fire marshal's office is working to find accelerants inside of the home. Investigators say the cause may be arson, but an official determination has not been made.