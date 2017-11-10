× Authorities in Lafayette locate missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE: Police announced that they have safely located Katelin Hatfield.

Original Story:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette are searching for 12-year-old Katelin Hatfield who is missing and believed to be endangered.

She is 5’4″, 140 lbs, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Hatfield was last seen at Tecumseh Middle School around 4:45 p.m. on Friday wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on it.

She was wearing a pink shirt underneath, blue jeans and black boots with white fur.

She is possibly in the company of an unknown male subject in an unknown vehicle.

If located, please call 911.