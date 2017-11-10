× Cold yet sunny Friday followed by a pleasant Veteran’s Day

Happy Friday! A cold front moved through yesterday and you will definitely notice the change in airmass. Temperatures are in the 20s but wind chills are in the teens! Bundle the kids up at the bus stop!

Luckily sunny skies prevail today as temperatures only warm into the upper 30s.

Veteran’s Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the low/mid 40s. A cold front moves in Sunday bringing rain to central Indiana.

High pressure builds in behind the front, giving us a dry start to the work week with warming temperatures. Our next chance for rain arrives midweek.