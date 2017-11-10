Freebies and discounts for veterans and active duty military for Veterans Day 2017
Saturday, November 11, marks Veterans Day—and those who’ve served their country can take advantage of free meals, discounts and deals as a “thank you” for their service and dedication.
Make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.
Here are some of the deals available:
Restaurants
- Applebee’s: Free entrée available to veterans and active member military from a special Veterans Day menu at participating locations.
- Bar Louie: Free burger or free flatbread for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All veterans and active military duty enjoy a free entrée $12.95 and under on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Bob Evans: Free meal from a specially selected menu for veterans and active military.
- Bonefish: Free Bang Bang Shrimp for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Boston Market: Buy an individual meal and a drink, get another meal free. Coupon good from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Print the coupon here.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military get free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
- Carrabba’s: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military with purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola beverage. Make sure to mention the deal when ordering.
- Chili’s: Free entrée for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations. Choose from a special menu including Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.
- Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Saturday, Nov. 11
- Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Famous Dave’s: Free Two Meat Salute for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara for veterans and active duty military through Sunday, Nov. 12.
- Frisch’s Big Boy: Free Big Boy Sandwich for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral: Free thank-you dinner for veterans and active duty military on Military Appreciation Night, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.
- Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from a special menu.
- IHOP: Veterans get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small coffee for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from a special menu.
- Max and Erma’s: Free cheeseburger meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- O’Charley’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from the $9.99 menu.
- Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active duty military.
- On the Border: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Military guests will receive a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo meal that includes their choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.
- Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwich for veterans and active duty military until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Primanti Bros.: Free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer (up to $10 value) for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
- Starbucks: Veterans and active duty military and spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military. Choose from a special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- TGI Fridays: Free ½ rack for ribs or any entrée up to $12 for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- White Castle: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military. Promotion will run all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Retailers/services
- Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.
- Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11. Use promo code VET17 for online purchases.
- Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.
- Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.
- Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.
- Toys R Us: 15% off total store purchase through Saturday, Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military.
- Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.
- Walgreens: Veterans and active duty military with Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11.