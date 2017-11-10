× Freebies and discounts for veterans and active duty military for Veterans Day 2017

Saturday, November 11, marks Veterans Day—and those who’ve served their country can take advantage of free meals, discounts and deals as a “thank you” for their service and dedication.

Make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.

Here are some of the deals available:

Restaurants

Retailers/services