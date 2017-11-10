× IMPD investigating after triple shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a triple shooting tonight on the northeast side.

Just before 10:30 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3600 block of Wingate Terrace on the report of a person shot.

Police confirmed with us at the scene that three people have been shot. None of the victims are deceased at this time.

This shooting comes after a fatal double shooting tonight that claimed the life of a man near the same area.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.