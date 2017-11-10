× Indiana State hits 17 three-pointers to ruin Miller’s debut at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Brenton Scott scored 24 points and Indiana State made 17 3-pointers to blow out Indiana 90-69 Friday night in Archie Miller’s first regular-season game as coach of the Hoosiers.

It was a stunning twist in score and style.

Indiana State (1-0) dominated the game in every way, shooting 57 percent from the field and making an astounding 17 of 26 3s to break the Assembly Hall record for an opponent. The previous mark, of 14, was set by UNCG on Nov. 28, 2014.

The numbers made the result predictable.

Indiana (0-1) was led by De’Ron Davis with 14 points and Juwan Morgan with 13 but lost its first season opener since 1997 and its first home opener since 1984.

Miller also became the first Hoosiers’ coach to lose his opening game since Everett Dean in 1924.

Nothing went right for Indiana.

It let Indiana State jump out to a 22-11 lead, then steadily pull away with a barrage of 3s. The Sycamores took their biggest lead of the first half, 54-31, in the final minute then continued to pile it on in the second half when the Hoosiers couldn’t make a charge.

TIP-INS

Indiana State: Senior center Brandon Murphy limped off the court at the 6:49 mark with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury. He did not return. … The Sycamores won their first season opener on the road since 2014 at IUPUI and won for the first time in Bloomington since 1999. … Indiana State had five players in double figures and went 15 of 18 from the free throw line.

Indiana: The Hoosiers suffered their biggest season-opening loss in school history, breaking the previous mark of 29 in a 35-6 loss at Illinois in 1913. … Freddie McSwain Jr. finished with eight rebounds, the only Indiana player with more than three. … Curtis Jones scored 11 points.

UP NEXT

Indiana State: Heads to Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday to face Auburn.

Indiana: Hosts Howard on Sunday.