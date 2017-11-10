Stuck bringing dinner rolls to Thanksgiving? Try this alternative instead
Did you get stuck with “roll” duty again this year for Thanksgiving? Surprise everyone by making these festive, cheesy leaves instead! Use whatever cheese and seasoning combination your heart desires. The goal is to decorate them in a way that makes the look like autumn leaves. I used cheddar cheese, Italian seasoning, and paprika. Pesto would also be really good!
These beautiful roll alternatives are delicious plain, or I think they would be tasty with hummus too!
Cheesy Dinner Roll Leaves
Ingredients
- 1 pizza crust
- 2 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place parchment paper on baking sheet.
- Cut leaves using cookie cutter on pizza crust and set on prepared baking sheet
- Brush melted butter on top of leaves
- Sprinkle cheese, Italian seasoning, and paprika on top, or whatever seasonings you desire.
- Bake for about 6 minutes or just until the leaves start to turn golden brown.
- Serve plain or with hummus.