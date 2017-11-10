× Stuck bringing dinner rolls to Thanksgiving? Try this alternative instead

Did you get stuck with “roll” duty again this year for Thanksgiving? Surprise everyone by making these festive, cheesy leaves instead! Use whatever cheese and seasoning combination your heart desires. The goal is to decorate them in a way that makes the look like autumn leaves. I used cheddar cheese, Italian seasoning, and paprika. Pesto would also be really good!

These beautiful roll alternatives are delicious plain, or I think they would be tasty with hummus too!

Cheesy Dinner Roll Leaves

Ingredients

1 pizza crust

2 Tablespoons Challenge butter , melted

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

2 Tablespoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

Directions