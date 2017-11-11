× Chilly but dry Veterans Day, rain moves in Sunday

Happy Veterans Day! We start the weekend dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures won’t warm up very much, topping out in the lower 40s this afternoon.

Our next system arrives Sunday returning showers to the state. Some wet snow is possible in northern Indiana during the morning hours.

Any frozen precipitation changes over to rain by 1pm. You will want to keep the umbrellas handy if you are out running errands tomorrow.

Chilly and wet at times for the Colts game tomorrow.

High pressure arrives to start the work week keeping us dry and cool. Wednesday is looking wet with widespread rain showers. Temperatures surge Friday as an autumn storm heads our way. Winds will be strong Friday with rain and thunderstorms.