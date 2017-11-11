× Cost of demolishing old Richmond hospital less than expected

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond officials say it will cost much less than expected to tear down an abandoned hospital complex in the eastern Indiana city that’s become an eyesore targeted by vandals and thieves.

A city board has awarded a $3.5 million contract for demolition of the former Reid Hospital facility.

City Controller Beth Fields tells the Palladium-Item that additional expenses will boost the total cost of about $4.5 million. But that’s far below the anticipated $8.1 million price tag.

City officials are planning to use state loans for the project. Work at the building could start in early January.

The building has gone unused since Reid Hospital moved to a new campus in 2008. The city took over the site after an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.