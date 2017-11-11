× Greenfield firefighter passes away following Friday’s auto body shop fire

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield firefighter has died in the line of duty following a large blaze Friday near downtown Greenfield.

Scott Compton, a 17-year veteran of the department, died following fighting a three-alarm fire at Mueller Auto Body located in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Officials said he went home following battling the fire for seven hours. Later that night, Compton reportedly came back to help crews clean up.

The department said he headed home after that and started his normal routine on Saturday morning.

A neighbor reportedly found Compton dead. He was also an EMT.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.