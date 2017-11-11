Hundreds of veterans honored at Indy-area YMCAs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is rolling out the red carpet for veterans this weekend.

Friday at 7 a.m., veterans were invited to attend the second annual, free ‘Veteran’s Day Breakfast’ at the Witham Family YMCA.

Veterans were also invited to attend the free ‘Breakfast for the Brave’ at the Benjamin Harrison YMCA at 9:30 a.m.

And finally, veterans and their friends and families are invited to see the ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ touring photo display at the Irsay Family YMCA.

The display honors Indiana military who have died in battle since September 11, 2001.

The display was opened with an outdoor candlelight ceremony Friday evening, and you can still go experience the exhibit there until Monday.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis also has programs for veterans and current members of the military, including:

20% off standard membership rate (The U.S. Department of Defense provides free YMCA memberships to qualifying active duty service men and women.)

A new VA Health center being built with the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA in Pike Township, opening in 2018 (Individuals can sponsor a veteran on the outdoor Salute Memorial for $100)

A free, Year-long diabetes prevention program for veterans

Clinics in Self Defense, Pickleball and Fencing

More YMCA programs in the works for next year: