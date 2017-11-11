× Rain moves in Sunday with a warmer pattern on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Clouds will continue to increase tonight ahead of our next rainmaker. Expect lows down in the low 30s with light southeast winds. Rain will spread into our western counties before sunrise Sunday. Rain is likely during the afternoon across central Indiana as temperatures rise to the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southeast and then shift southwest. Expect that rain may mix with snow at times, mainly north of Indianapolis early Sunday.

Rainfall amounts of less than 0.10 inches are possible. A partly cloudy sky is on tap for Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain will move back into our area on Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the low 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will once again arrive Thursday evening as a stronger weather system approaches. Expect t-storms on Friday with windy conditions and highs in the upper 50s. It will turn much colder next Saturday behind the cold front. –Danielle Dozier