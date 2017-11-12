× Authorities in Tipton County ask public to help find missing teen

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Tipton County are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office says Andrew Griffin was last seen at his home in Sharpsville at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say Andrew was last known to be wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, gray jeans and either gray or blue high-top tennis shoes.

The teen is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 137 pounds, with blond hair with a blue tint on top, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this teen’s whereabouts asked to call Tipton County Communications at 765-675-2111.