Carmel High School snags first place at Bands of America finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fifty bands from across the country traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals this weekend, but a local school came out on top.

Carmel High School’s Marching Greyhounds snagged first place in the prestigious competition. This was the school’s third national championship, according to the Grand Nationals blog.

Not far behind, Avon High School’s Marching Black and Gold took third place after the three days of competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A southern Indiana band, Castle High School’s Marching Knights, also placed in the top ten. They came in eighth place.

Here’s how the finalists placed: