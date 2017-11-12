× Colts’ Jacoby Brissett in concussion protocol

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a strange chain of events, Jacoby Brissett finds himself in the NFL’s concussion protocol Sunday evening even though he passed an initial in-game evaluation and finished the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback began experiencing concussion symptoms after the game and did not make his usual post-game press conference with the media.

Brissett suffered a blow to the back of his helmet in the closing minutes of the third quarter of the 20-17 loss to the Steelers. As he was sliding on a third-down scramble and in the grasp of linebacker Ryan Shazier, linebacker Stephon Tuitt dove over the pile and his helmet made contact with Brissett’s helmet.

Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his helmet.

After returning to the sideline, Brissett went into the medical tent and was evaluated for a concussion by team doctors. They cleared him and Brissett returned to the bench where backup Scott Tolzien was warming up.

The independent neurologist was evaluating Colts’ defensive back Kenny Moore II at the time and was not available to check out Brissett. When he did, Brissett returned to the medical tent and the independent neurologist cleared Brissett.

The necessary evaluation and clearance happened quickly enough for Brissett to run onto the field and replace Tolzien, who had gone onto the field with the rest of the offense for the start of the next Colts’ possession.

Brissett: Bombs away

Brissett continued his long-distance throwing at the expense of the Steelers. His 14 completions included a 60-yard touchdown to Donte Moncrief and a 61-yard TD to Chester Rogers.

Not only were they the two longest completions allowed by the Steelers this season, they pushed Brissett’s total of 60-plus yard completions to five. That’s the most in the NFL.

Brissett has had three straight games with two touchdown passes to push his season total to nine. Four of the nine have covered at least 60 yards. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the last Colts QB with four 60-yard TDs in a season was John Unitas in 1966.

Almost a 2-pointer

Safety Matthias Farley nearly scored on one of the NFL’s rare plays: a botched PAT. When Margus Hunt blocked Chris Boswell’s PAT in the third quarter, Farley grabbed it in midair and headed up field.

Farley was forced to cut back inside around the Steelers’ 5-yard line by holder Jordan Berry, then tackled by tight end Jesse James.

A successful 2-PAT return would have given the Colts a 19-9 lead.

Medical matters

Along with Brissett’s post-game concussion determination, the Colts also suffered a few injuries during the game.

Tight end Brandon Williams exited the game in the second quarter with an injury to his right thumb, defensive back Kenny Moore didn’t return after suffering a concussion in the third quarter and linebacker Darnell Sankey and tight end Darrell Daniels didn’t return in the second half after suffering hamstring injuries.

This and that

Linebackers Jon Bostic and Antonio Morrison led the Colts with nine tackles. Cornerback Phillip Desir had eight tackles to go along with an interception of Ben Roethlisberger and two defended passes. . . . Hassan Ridgeway produced the Colts’ only sack of Roethlisberger. . . . With his 48-yard field goal, Adam Vinatieri has converted 18 of his 19 attempts.