Habitat for Humanity plans 84-acre Bloomington neighborhood

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Habitat for Humanity group is planning to build possibly hundreds of homes on an 84-acre site in Bloomington.

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County CEO Darryl Neher says the land on the city’s south side would allow it to build a multi-income neighborhood with anywhere from 260 to 350 housing units. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that could include Habitat’s traditional volunteer-built houses, container homes and multi-family housing.

Monroe County Commissioners are preparing to transfer the county-owned property to the nonprofit organization.

Neher says the land transfer would give Habitat enough land to continue projects over the next 10 years.

County Commissioner Julie Thomas says the organization’s plans are “innovative and bold.”