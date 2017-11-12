× Rain ends Sunday evening with sunshine returning early week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –We’ve had some rain and snow mixed precipitation across northern Indiana today along with some mixed precipitation this evening as temperatures cool into the upper 30s behind a cold front. Indianapolis only saw a few hundredths inches of rain as expected and we’ll keep a cloudy sky overnight. Some patchy fog is expected with lows in the mid-30s.

Monday will bring a cloudy sky to start the day with some sun breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

Expect sunshine after some morning fog on Tuesday. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Rain will return Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves through our area. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.25 inches are possible.

An even stronger weather system is slated to move in by Friday and bring strong winds and thunderstorms back to central Indiana. An early look shows some of the storms may be strong to severe depending on the timing so check back for more updates! –Danielle Dozier