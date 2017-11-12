Rain showers and chilly temperatures for the Colts game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer this morning, starting off in the mid 30s. We won't warm up very much this afternoon due to cloud cover and rain showers associated with a system moving through the area. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.

Rain is ongoing in western Indiana this morning and it will fill in as it moves eastward. Rainfall totals will remain light, around .25".

Rain will end from west to east during the evening hours.

High pressure moves in to start the work week returning dry conditions and sunshine to the area. Our next front arrives Wednesday bringing widespread rain to central Indiana.