Rogers answers the call in Colts' receiving corps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown all marked career highs for Chester Rogers Sunday afternoon. If you can read between the lines then, that touchdown is a career first.

“It felt great. I’m not gonna downplay it,” said Rogers after the game, “but we lost, so I can’t really harp on it. It felt good to get my first touchdown, but I set the standard. (Coaches are) gonna expect that every week, so I gotta keep pushing.”

Rogers had more opportunities to perform against Pittsburgh than he has in recent weeks in taking over punt return duties for the injured Quan Bray and seeing an increased work load at wide receiver with Kamar Aiken out as well.

“Kamar’s a great player,” added Rogers. “He brings so much to the team, but when he went down, they all expected so much of me to step up. We can’t lose a beat when someone goes down.”

Rogers’ career day comes on the heels of T.Y. Hilton’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance in Houston. Where’s the correlation you ask? The Steelers secondary paid a lot of attention to Hilton Sunday, allowing Rogers to take advantage.

“He works at it,” said Hilton. “Training camp he did a good job. It’s staring to show. Moncreif did a great job. We just gotta continue to go. If they take me away, I expect that from them.”

“T.Y.’s such a big target,” continued Rogers. “Just on that touchdown, we talked about it. He came to me, we talk about every play, and he told me how they were playing inside and he knew what they were going to do. It was kind of the game plan on that touchdown, and it worked out.”

Rogers’ season had a disappointing beginning with a nagging hamstring injury. Finally, after playing a few games now, he says he feels like himself again.

“I started to get back in my groove (the last two weeks),” explained Rogers. “Then this week, all week, just practicing hard, I was like ‘Okay. I feel like I’m back.’

“To go out there and have a good game feels good, but like I said we took the loss, so I can’t take no glory.”