Steelers rally for a 20-17 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 12: Donte Moncrief #10 of the Indianapolis Colts runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Steelers rallied from a two touchdown deficit to beat the Colts 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Chris Boswell nailed a  33-yard field goal as time expired to give Pittsburgh the win.

The Colts built a 17-3 lead thanks to a couple of long scoring strikes.  Jacoby Brissett hit Donte Moncrief for a 60-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for the first points of the game.

Brissett then connected with Chester Rogers for a 61-yard touchdown on the Colts first possession of the second half.  The score was Rogers’ first career TD in the NFL.

The Steelers got back into the game with a Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster seven-yard score.

Pittsburgh then took advantage of a Brissett interception deep in Colts territory.  Roethlisberger found Vance McDonald for another seven-yard touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 17.

The Colts now sit at 3-7.  They are off next week for the bye and will return to game action by hosting Tennessee on November 26th.