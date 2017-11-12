West side home suffers heavy damage from intentionally set fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a working residence fire. After examining the incident, fire investigators say it was intentionally set.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., WTFD firefighters battled a blaze in the 2000 block of Manhattan Avenue.

They had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Fire damaged multiple areas of the home.

It was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this fire to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.