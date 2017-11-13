× 2 people are dead after shooting involving a vehicle at a northeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead–victims of a shooting discovered at a northeast side gas station early Monday.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to a Phillips 66 gas station near the intersection of E. 34th St. and N. Keystone Ave. They found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside of a car. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where she later died.

Investigators have determined that the gunshots came from outside the vehicle, but little else is known at this time.