Country music star Alan Jackson to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring his tour to Indianapolis next year.

The country icon will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The fan club presale starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, and lasts until 10 p.m. on Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

The tour stop is a continuation of Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour, which began last year and played in front of sold-out crowds in Florida, Oklahoma and California. The next phase of the tour starts Jan. 19 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fans are sure to hear some of his signature hits, including “Here in the Real World,” “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” “Gone Country,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time.”

Jackson closed out the CMA Awards last week with two of his other hits, “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” to celebrate his recent induction in to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Jackson is a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years. He’s sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time.

