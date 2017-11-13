× Dreary start but sunshine to end the day! Slightly milder air this week, showery too…

Heavy clouds, haze and damp conditions to start our Monday morning. No doubt, a carryover from Sunday’s dreary weather but not all is lost for today! Clouds should SLOWLY erode away this afternoon and likely we will end the day some sunshine. Considering the clouds will hold for most of the day, expect highs to only reach the middle 40’s. At least the rainfall is winding down this morning, so no umbrella needed!

With clearing skies this evening, heavy fog is expected to develop late tonight and could create some issues for Tuesday morning, school delays possible. This too will eventually erode away and give us some much needed sunshine for Tuesday afternoon. Highs nearing 50° by the afternoon!

Active week ahead with showers returning on Wednesday before a stronger cold front arrives for the weekend! Friday night could get busy with rain and storms, this front will drive in much colder air by Saturday afternoon. A severe threat is possible Friday night with damaging winds for parts of Indiana. An early call but something we need to watch in the days ahead!