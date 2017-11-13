Fever get No. 2 overall pick in WNBA Draft Lottery

2 Jul 2000: A view of the court WNBA Logo taken before a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Detroit Shock at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Sparks defeated the Shock 85-63. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. No advertising or commercial uses of any kind may be made of Allsport photos. User acknowledges that it is aware that Allsport is an editorial sports agency and that NO RELEASES OF ANY TYPE ARE OBTAINED from the subjects contained in the photographs.Mandatory Credit: Danny Moloshok /Allsport
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Fever were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft via the lottery held Monday evening.
For the second year in a row, the former San Antonio Stars, now based in Las Vegas, won the No. 1 overall pick.
The Fever’s 12-year playoff streak came to an end in 2017 as the franchise finished the season with a 9-25 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the league behind only San Antonio.
The last time Indiana drafted at No. 2 overall came back in 2005, taking Tan White, a guard out of Mississippi State. White made the WNBA’s All-Rookie team that year, averaging 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The Fever waived White before the 2009 season.
The 2018 WNBA Draft will take place in April.