× Fever get No. 2 overall pick in WNBA Draft Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Fever were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft via the lottery held Monday evening.

For the second year in a row, the former San Antonio Stars, now based in Las Vegas, won the No. 1 overall pick.

The Fever’s 12-year playoff streak came to an end in 2017 as the franchise finished the season with a 9-25 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the league behind only San Antonio.

The last time Indiana drafted at No. 2 overall came back in 2005, taking Tan White, a guard out of Mississippi State. White made the WNBA’s All-Rookie team that year, averaging 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The Fever waived White before the 2009 season.

The 2018 WNBA Draft will take place in April.