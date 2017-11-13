Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

German holiday tradition comes to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- The countdown is on for the grand opening of a new holiday tradition. This weekend marks the debut of Christkindlmarkt, an authentic German holiday market. Sherman went to the Center for the Performing Arts to check out how it's bringing German culture to Central Indiana.