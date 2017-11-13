CARMEL, Ind. -- The countdown is on for the grand opening of a new holiday tradition. This weekend marks the debut of Christkindlmarkt, an authentic German holiday market. Sherman went to the Center for the Performing Arts to check out how it's bringing German culture to Central Indiana.
German holiday tradition comes to Carmel
-
Coxhall Mansion tablescape tour
-
Restaurant offering fall cooking classes
-
New Verde location opens in Carmel
-
New restaurant offers taco and margarita flights
-
Carmel shop offers something for everyone
-
-
Holiday gift ideas that sparkle
-
Sherman at Carmel on Canvas
-
Midtown Holiday Home Tour
-
Transform your lashes for fall
-
Where is Sherman: Indiana State Fair
-
-
Halloween fun for the whole family at Market District
-
Testing out $20 toys
-
French musical hits the stage in Carmel