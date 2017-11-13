× Handcuffed suspect pulls gun on IMPD officer during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was able to disarm a suspect who tried to pull a gun while he was handcuffed.

Police say an officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of E Washington Street on Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. when he saw a Chevy Trailblazer with a license plate light out.

He initiated a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana. The officer asked the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Dajuan Morris, to get out of the SUV, and he handcuffed him.

While checking Morris, the officer located a small amount of marijuana in his front pocket.

Morris began trying to turn away despite the officer’s verbal commands to turn around.

The officer pushed Morris into the side of the SUV, trapping his body. That’s when the officer says he noticed Morris was pointing a gun right at him.

The officer was able to get the gun away from Morris, along with a soft eyeglass case that was in his hand.

Additional officers then arrived on-scene and were able to get Morris seated behind the vehicle.

During the search, officers recovered marijuana, heroin, a gun, and over $600 in cash.

Morris was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics with a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license with a prior felony conviction, pointing a firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended.

He was transported to the City County Building for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.