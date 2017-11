It’s that time of the year ago: Hired or Fired Week on FOX59 Morning News!

Scott Jones, Angela Ganote, Ray Cortopassi, Lindy Thackston and Britt Baker put themselves to the test in a variety of professions.

Scott was up first, working as an employee for Lowe’s. Would he earn the coveted red vest? Find out below!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUESDAY: Angela Ganote as a dog trainer

WEDNESDAY: Ray Cortopassi as a school cafeteria lunch worker

THURSDAY: Lindy Thackston as an IKEA worker

FRIDAY: Britt Baker as an exterminator