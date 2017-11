Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paying it Forward.. to help a child's wish come true.

Five-year-old Legacii Troutman went to Disney World thanks to donations to The Indiana Children's Wish Fund. Now you're invited to a big holiday event to raise money for more worthy kids. It's called "Christmas in the Kitchen."

Legacii, her mother Tiara and Chef Rolf Rothen from Hyatt Regency Indianapolis joined us on the FOX59 Morning Show with the details.