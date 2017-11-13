× I-65 Project to close the southbound On-ramp from State Road 38 this week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Monday that the I-65 southbound on ramp from State Road 38 (Exit 168) will close Wednesday, November 15 at 12:01 a.m. for the contractor to begin reconstructing the ramp. This will be a one week closure with the anticipated re-open date set on or before the morning rush hour Wednesday, November 22.

The signed detour follows I-65 northbound to the State Road 26 Exit 172 and then back onto I-65 southbound.

The I-65 added travel lanes project will cost about $82 million dollars and will add an additional lane both northbound and southbound from one half of a mile south of State Road 38 to nearly one mile north of State Road 25. This project also includes construction of four noise walls, widening the S.R. 25, S.R. 26 and the Wildcat Creek Bridges. The four overhead bridges included in the project are, C.R. 200 S., C.R. 500 E., C.R. 350 E.(Eisenhower Road) and C.R. 200 N.

This project is scheduled to be completed in early summer of 2018.