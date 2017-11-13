Indy Bacon Week features sizzling deals, mouth-watering menus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

Indy Bacon Week kicked off Monday and offers a variety of bacon specials around the Indianapolis area for just $5.

The week-long event is perfect for bacon lovers who are interested in exploring local eateries.

Over 25 restaurants are participating in Indy Bacon Week, including names like 317 Burger, American Pizza Company and Rooster’s Kitchen. The participating restaurants have crafted special menus featuring breakfast’s tastiest side, bacon.

Rooster’s Kitchen located on Mass Ave is offering jalapeño bacon poppers, bacon on a stick and bacon popcorn for Bacon Week- each for just $5.

Ross Katz is the owner of Rooster’s Kitchen and the man responsible for crafting the restaurant’s three bacon specials. The restaurant’s jalapeño bacon poppers are served with a side of house-made thyme and sage dressing that is perfect for dipping. Their bacon on a stick is fried and then covered with brown sugar and barbecue sauce. Their famous bacon popcorn is made entirely with Indiana grown ingredients.

If you participate in Indy Bacon Week you could even go home with a Bacon Prize Pack from Smoking Goose.

The Bacon Prize Pack includes two spots in a Smoking Goose bacon class, a Smoking Goose t-shirt and hat, a $100 gift card and a bacon variety package.

To win, take a picture of your Indy Bacon Week special dish, upload it to Instagram and tag the picture #IndyBaconWeek. For an additional entry, tag #SmokingGoose.

If you’re looking to take part in Indy Bacon Week, simply show up to any of the restaurants below for $5 bacon deals.

317 Burger

American Pizza Company

Aristocrat Pub and Restaurant

Bearcats Bar & Grill Restaurant Indianapolis

Between the Bun – Burgers Dogs & More

Big Lug Canteen

Broad Ripple Brewpub

Brothers Bar & Grill Indianapolis



Cafe at the Prop



Dooley O’Tooles



Drake’s Keystone



Ember Urban Eatery Restaurant and Bar



Flamme Burger Fishers



Flat12 Bierwerks Indianapolis



GOMEZ BBQ



Hoagies and Hops



Hops & Fire Craft Tap House



Mom’s Family Restaurant



Oasis Diner



Our Restaurant LLC



Punch Burger



Redemption Alewerks



Rooster’s Kitchen



Sahm’s Ale House, Sahm’s Place, Sahm’s Tavern



Shoefly Public House



Stacked Pickle



Tried & True Alehouse



Tweety’s Sweets and Treats



Union Jack Pub-Broad Ripple



Whiskey Business Sports Bar and Entertainment



Whit’s Inn- New Whiteland

Twenty percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorship money will be donated to the nonprofit, Second Helpings.

Indy Bacon Week continues through Sunday, Nov. 19.