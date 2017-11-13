Investigators believe murder of tow truck driver may be connected to armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators are searching for the person who shot and killed a tow truck driver at a south side apartment complex.

“This was a tow truck driver that was out there to pick up a car. He did contract work for the apartment complex,” said IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie.

Steve Deputy, 47, was out on a normal tow run Saturday night when police say he was shot and killed at the Capital Place Apartments on Hanna Avenue near East Street.

“He lost his life just trying to do his job,” said Officer Gillespie.

Police found Deputy lying next to his tow truck. Investigators say he was shot several times.

“There was also a robbery in the area that could be connected to the case,” said Officer Gillespie.

That robbery happened in the same apartment complex just minutes before Steve was shot and killed. According to an IMPD police report, a 24-year-old man was held at gunpoint by a masked man. Investigators say the suspect stole the victim’s shoes and ran off.

Police say they received a call from a 24-year-old man after the shooting.

“We do not know how the robbery relates. If it just happened to be in the area or if he was robbed in the process,” said Officer Gillespie.

Deputy was a tow truck driver for Indy’s Finest. The company tells FOX59 it has no comment on the loss of their employee, who lost his life on the job. A job that officers know can be very dangerous and say drivers should try to not do alone.

“They can call us as well and say we will be in the area picking up this car, do you think that an officer could swing by and we would be happy to if we have the personnel,” said Officer Gillespie.

IMPD says they are working every angle of the case and are asking anyone with information on the murder of Steve Deputy to come forward to investigators. Your tip can remain anonymous.

“If they witnessed the crime call us and work with the detectives to make sure that we can all do something to make this community a little safer and better,” said Officer Gillespie.