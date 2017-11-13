× #MeToo movement grows as more accusers make claims against celebrities, politicians

From politicians to Hollywood executives, it seems like every day more accusers are coming out to say #MeToo. It’s a movement that has encouraged victims to speak out against sexual assault and harassment.

Hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets of Los Angeles Sunday as part of the “Take Back the Workplace” march. This follows the wave of sexual assault claims against men in power. Victims who may have lived with their assault for years are silent no more.

“So those victims struggle with coming forward maybe because of that power and control. The perpetrator does a good job of manipulating the victim and getting the victim to not tell their story,” said Tiffany Wilson of Beacon of Hope.

Wilson says movements like this have empowered victims to speak up.

“I think in a sense it is almost like a comfort. But it’s also more of a sense of they’re believing that victim so maybe they’ll believe me too,” Wilson said.

In the cases of well-known figures like producer Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey, the accusations were tied to the workplace. In that case, human resources professionals say take your claims to the right place.

“It should not just go to the CEO of the organization because if the CEO of the organization is the one that is doing the harassing, the employee should have the ability to report to someone else like another member of management or their HR department,” New Focus HR, President Kristen Shnigleton Deutsch said.

Advocates hope this movement starts more uncomfortable conversations and gets more people talking to show victims that support is out there. To learn more about services offered through the Beacon of Hope Crisis Center click here.