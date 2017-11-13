Multiple crews called to scene of house fire in Camby; explosion reported

CAMBY, Ind. — Multiple crews have been called to the scene of a house fire in Camby.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 10800 block of Walnut Grove. People who live nearby reported hearing an explosion.

Investigators said several departments were assisting with the fire.

Chief Joel Thacker with the Plainfield Fire Territory said one home was fully engulfed while two others sustained moderate damage. Thacker said there was a gas leak in the area but couldn’t confirm if it caused the fire.

Crews encountered heavy flames and intense smoke when they arrived. They haven’t been able to confirm if anyone was inside the home.

“The house is completely collapsed, so again, when our first crews arrived on the scene they had heavy fire showing and were not able to get inside to do a search because of the conditions,” Thacker said.