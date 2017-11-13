× Police: Drug overdose suspected after 2 people found dead inside near southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police believe two people found dead inside a home suffered from drug overdoses.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Draper Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, where they found two people dead.

According to IMPD, there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies. Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said detectives believe the individuals suffered fatal drug overdoses.

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.