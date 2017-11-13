× Sen. Young calls on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to ‘immediately drop out of the race’

WASHINGTON – Indiana’s Republican Sen. Todd Young became the latest in a growing list of prominent Republicans Monday afternoon calling on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to “immediately drop out of the race” after a new accuser came forward.

In a statement, Young said if Moore doesn’t step aside, the Senate needs to act.

“After giving Roy Moore ample time to unequivocally deny the disturbing allegations against him, those allegations remain far more persuasive than the denials. Roy Moore should immediately drop out of the race. The appearance of grossly reprehensible behavior disqualifies him from service in the United States Senate. If he does not step aside, we need to act to protect the integrity of the Senate.”

Monday afternoon, a new accuser came forward, saying Moore assaulted her when he offered her a ride home one night in the late 1970s. Beverly Young Nelson cried at a news conference in New York with attorney Gloria Allred.

Nelson says she was a 16-year-old high school student working at a restaurant where Moore was a regular. She says Moore groped her, touched her breasts and locked the door to keep her inside his car. She said he squeezed her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and that he tried to pull her shirt off.

Before the latest allegations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday morning Moore should “step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

On Monday Moore denied the allegations, calling them a “witch hunt.”

He has also threatened to sue the Washington Post, which published the first accounts.

The special election is set for Dec. 12.