State Road 9 traffic patterns changing between I-69 and Huntsville in Madison County

PENDLETON, Ind. – A bit of relief is coming for drivers in Madison County who use State Road 9. Contractors plan to open access to and from Huntsville Road west of State Road 9 as early as Monday, weather permitting. Access at State Road 9 and Huntsville Road will remain open until about March, when access to and from the east side of the intersection is expected to close for construction.

Starting on or after Wednesday, November 15, one lane in each direction of State Road 9 will be shifted to share the west side of the road over the new bridge at Prairie Creek. At the same time, access to and from Ridge Lane will be closed for construction on the east side of State Road 9 between Madison County Road 600 South and Pendleton Avenue.

The $4.6 million construction project is modernizing a variety of infrastructure between Interstate 69 and Huntsville Road. Major features of the project include repairing and resurfacing pavement, replacing a culvert with a bridge at Prairie Creek, and adding left turn lanes and installing new traffic signals at Huntsville Road.

State Road 9 traffic is shifted to share one side of the roadway while construction is completed one-half at a time. All work on the project is expected to be complete next fall.