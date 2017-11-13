× Taylor Swift to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in September for ‘Reputation’ tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Taylor Swift is coming to Indy.

The music superstar will perform in Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, as part of her just-announced “Reputation” tour.

She’ll kick off her 2018 tour on May 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Other regional shows include Detroit, Kansas City and St. Louis.

The North American leg of the tour concludes on Oct. 6 in Arlington, Texas. An announcement about international tour dates is forthcoming. Swift just released her sixth studio album on Friday through Big Machine Records.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Fans can get them in advance by registering for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program until Nov. 28.

You can find her newly announced tour dates here.