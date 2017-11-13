Two people killed near 34th and Keystone identified- neighborhood remains one of Indy’s most violent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two people were shot and killed at a gas station on Indy's near northeast side.

It happened just after midnight at the Phillips 66 at the corner of 34th and Keystone.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Trevon Harris and 32-year-old Toshika Boler. Right now police are still searching for the killer.

Police were on scene within seconds. One officer on patrol even heard the gunfire.

Despite the quick response, the two victims were found shot inside a car and the gunman had already disappeared.

Police believe the two were targeted but don't know why.

“You know it hurts because I don't want to be callous and say it's just another death,” said Craig Bledsoe. “Two or three families are grieving.”

Last year Craig Bledsoe with a group of ex-cons called the Concerned OG's spearheaded an effort to reduce violent crime near Keystone and Sherman by holding a series of peace walks.

Those walks brought attention to the problem, but didn't stop the violence. Now the group is looking for more effective crime fighting solutions.

“You know the walks are over. We are done walking. We got new shoes we walked so much. It's time to do something different,” said Bledsoe.

A map highlighting all the homicides in 2017 shows that there have been 9 homicides within a one mile radius of 34th and Keystone.

A second map from 2016 shows the problem was even worse last year, with 12 homicides in the same one mile radius.

Bledsoe for one thinks the only way to cut those numbers is with more community investment and involvement.

“How many community centers are open in that area? What is there for young people to do?” said Bledsoe. “We need programs. We need direct attention.”

So far no arrests have been made in the double shooting, but anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.