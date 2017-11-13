× Volunteers needed to knit, crochet red hats for newborns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers to knit and crochet red hats for infants born during the month of February.

The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign was created to celebrate American Heart Month. Newborns across the country will receive a little red hat to honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives. The American Heart Association hopes this empower moms and their children to live heart healthy lives and raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

If you know how to knit or crochet and would like to participate in the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign, you can find a pattern for the hats at heart.org.

Organizers recommend cotton or acrylic yarn that is medium to heavy weight and machine washable / dryable. Find out where to send the finished hats by selecting your state from the dropdown menu here.