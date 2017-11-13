× Week-long schedule of street construction projects and events to slow drivers in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Plenty of mid-November events will be occurring in downtown Indianapolis this week that will result in delays around several areas of the city, including Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Convention Center, and Georgia Street.

While most of the events will be geared towards the end of the week, there will still be some early week slowdowns that will affect drivers coming into downtown.

Here is a week-long breakdown of what is happening :

Monday, Nov. 13

Pennsylvania Street, south of Maryland Street, will be restricted to two traffic lanes for crane assembly through Wednesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Senate Avenue between Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue will be closed 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the Andretti Racing Presentation to Midwest Food Bank.

Thursday, Nov. 16

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 3 – 8 p.m. for food trucks.

Capitol Avenue at Georgia Street will be closed from 5:30 – 5:45 p.m. to allow youth to cross.

Friday, Nov. 17

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for food trucks.

Prospect Street between Olive and Shelby streets will be closed 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. for Tonic Ball.

Saturday, Nov. 18

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for food trucks.

Special Events

The National Catholic Youth Conference will be taking place Nov. 16 – 18. Expect increased bus and pedestrian traffic around the Indiana Convention Center.

An Indiana Pacer’s game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday evening.