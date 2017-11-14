× 4 men face federal drug charges after allegedly trafficking heroin, meth into Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four men have been arrested on federal drug charges after allegedly bringing a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine into the Indianapolis area for redistribution.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Gary Sellers, 39-year-old Richard Roberson, 45-year-old Leroy Thomas and 40-year-old Ali Abdul Salam trafficked the drugs beginning this summer through Oct. 11.

All the men are from Indianapolis, except for Sellers who is from Richmond. As a result of their arrests, authorities say they confiscated $7,000 in seized drugs, including two ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin, prescription pills, one vehicle with a hidden compartment and three firearms.

“Drug dealing fuels violence and the addiction epidemic our community faces each and every day,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, who announced the charges Tuesday. “My goal is to make Indianapolis the most inhospitable place in the country to sell illegal drugs.”

Sellers, Roberson and Thomas face up to life in prison if convicted, while Abdul Salam faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted, according to Assistant United States Attorney Michelle P. Brady who is prosecuting this case.

All four men remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.