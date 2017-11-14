× Bystanders rescue 9-year-old boy and his sister from retention pond on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Authorities say two bystanders helped save two children from a retention pond on the near northwest side Tuesday.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2800 block of Granada Circle North around 4 p.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says Katarzyna (Kathy) Szurkiewicz, 41, was at a nearby playground when she heard a girl screaming, saying two kids were in the retention pond and in trouble. She ran over, saw two kids in the water, and jumped in fully clothed.

Szurkiewicz swam out 8-10 feet and grabbed the first coat she saw in the water. She was surprised to find she actually got both children’s coats with one grab. She got them back to shore while yelling for help.

When she got to the shore, an unidentified man grabbed the 9-year-old boy, who was not responsive, and began CPR. The boy regained a pulse and consciousness and was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The 12-year-old girl was conscious when she got to the shore.

IFD says Szurkiewicz is a mother of four children who go to school nearby. She is a volunteer who assists with school dismissal and was at the park helping with the kids.

The girl told authorities her brother wanted to go swimming and entered the water despite her objections.