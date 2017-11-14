× Changes in store for spectators at this year’s Circle of Lights event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For more than 50 years, thousands of people have packed downtown to see the Circle of Lights on Monument Circle.

Now Hoosiers can expect some changes for the 2017 version of the holiday lights display. The Circle of Lights presented by IBEW IBEW #481 will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017—the day after Thanksgiving.

The performance stage will be moved off the steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monuments. It will instead be placed next to Christ Church Cathedral on the north spoke. Organizers said moving the stage will make for “greater viewing opportunities” for attendees and improve safety.

In addition, several items are prohibited, including:

Pop-up tents

Chairs

Coolers

Firearms/weapons

Bicycles

Animals (service animals are permitted)

Officials said Circle of Lights is a pedestrian-only event. The changes are meant to enhance security and better address crowd control and are not based on “any specific safety concern or threat,” organizers said.

For more information about the event, visit Downtown Indy’s Circle of Lights website.