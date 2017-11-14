× Cicero police searching for man who robbed CVS pharmacy

CICERO, Ind. – The Cicero Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the robbery at the store in the 900 block of S. Peru St. at about 8:22 p.m.

When police arrived, the suspect had already fled. They do not believe any weapons were displayed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, approximately 25-30 years of age and has a light beard. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket and a gold ball cap with an eagle on the front at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hamilton County communications at 317-773-1282.