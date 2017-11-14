× Flora Fire Department chief resigns with arson investigation unsolved

FLORA, Ind. – The chief of the Flora Fire Department stepped down Tuesday, sources tell FOX59.

Chief Adam Randle’s resignation comes just one week before the one-year anniversary of the house fire that killed four sisters between ages 5 and 11.

Investigators have said that they believe the fire was intentionally set, but there have been no arrests made in the case.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Carroll County Prosecutor Rob Ives would be retiring at the end of the year with a year left in his term. He says he made the decision for private and personal reason.

A fire investigator assigned to the case also resigned over the summer after FOX59 asked questions about how the case was being handled.

NAACP leaders recently voiced their concerns about how Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.