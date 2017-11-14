Greenfield police investigating after 1-month-old is severely injured
GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the events that led to an infant being severely injured.
Chief Jeff Rasche tells FOX59 that the 1-month-old spent has spent three weeks in the NICU at Riley Hospital for Children, then a week at home. Now, he says the baby is back in the hospital.
Officers began investigating the case on Saturday. Tuesday, police served search warrants at a home in the 700 block of Brook Street.
