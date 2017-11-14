× Haas powers No. 19 Purdue past Marquette in Gavitt Games

Four Boilermaker starters scored in double figures led by Isaac Haas with 22 as No. 19 Purdue beat Marquette 86-71 Tuesday night in the Gavitt Games matchup in Milwaukee.

The Boilers (3-0) did most of their damage inside the three-point arc, and in fact, failed to make a three-pointer until the 13:00 mark in the second half when Dakota Mathias finally was able to sink one from deep. Matthias (10), Vincent Edwards (10), and Carsen Edwards (15) joined Haas as Purdue starters scoring in double digits.

Interior defense set the tone, as Purdue racked up five blocks, all of them in the first half.

The Boilers will next be in action Saturday, November 18 inside Mackey Arena against Fairfield. The Stags enter 2-0 on the season with wins over Penn and Loyola (MD).