Heartwarming photo of Walmart cashier helping nervous man count his change goes viral

CLARKSDALE, Miss. – A heartwarming moment between a cashier at a Walmart in Mississippi and a nervous man was captured on camera.

Spring Bowlin said she was waiting in the checkout line at Walmart last week when she noticed the customer in front of her was having trouble counting his change at the cash register. He looked back at her and said, “I’m sorry” before taking handfuls of change out of his pocket. His voice was shaking, and he became flustered as he kept losing track while trying to count the change.

The patient cashier intervened and said, “This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.”

Bowlin said the man continued to apologize to the cashier, and she repeated that it was okay.

When the transaction was finished, Bowlin said she thanked the cashier for being so patient and kind.

The cashier told her, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

Bowlin posted the picture with the story on Thursday, and it has gotten over 20,400 shares.