IMPD opens up implicit bias training to public

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis police gave Hoosiers a chance to see how they're working to reduce bias Tuesday night and have a candid conversation with police and experts on the issue.

Each person had their own reason for attending the presentation at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School.

"Just an interest in what IMPD is doing to address the issues of police brutality," Lydia Banton said.

"Issues that have taken place in the city of Indianapolis, my friend and I we are quite concerned about what's going on in throughout our community so we want to be involved and informed on every end," Horatio Luster said.

The lesson centered on something people might not realize they have, implicit bias. IMPD command is undergoing implicit bias training with Dr. Lorie Fridell of Fair and Impartial Policing.

"We wanted to make sure we provide an opportunity for the community to understand what the officers are being taught and some of the training behind it," IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said.

IMPD is planning to have all officers instructed in the curriculum next year, but gave citizens a taste of what they're learning with Fridell.

She explained the science behind bias and how it impacts police and the community.

"It can occur outside of our conscious awareness and the really bad news is it impacts even on individuals who at the conscious level reject bias, stereotypes and prejudice," she said.

It went beyond the power point slides, though. Folks got a chance to ask Chief Roach questions and have an open discussion about the training and how to improve relations.

"It's a good first step, I'm a little disappointed that there's no historical concept for bias," Brishon Bond said.

"It's brought awareness to many of us, it's gonna do something really good for our communities and I've seen activity going on that led me to come out here," Kimberley Mitchell said.